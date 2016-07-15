Oliver Curtis will appeal his insider trading conviction

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Convicted insider trader Oliver Curtis will appeal the conviction for insider trading.

On Thursday, Curtis filed a notice of application for leave to appeal against the conviction.

Curtis, 30, was found guilty of insider trading and was sentenced to a minimum one year in jail. After spending a week in Surry Hills police cells, Curtis was transported to high security Parklea prison in north-western Sydney.

The maximum security jail also houses Sydney bikie gang Brothers 4 Life and recently convicted murderer Glen McNamara.

Only weeks after Curtis was jailed, his wife, Sweaty Betty publicist Roxy Jacenko, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Curtis’ former best friend and co-conspirator John Hartman did not appeal the conviction as he pleaded guilty to the charges, however he successfully appealed his sentence to have his jail term reduced from four years and six months to three years.

The application is listed for callover in the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal at 9.00 am on July 21.

More to come.

This story first appeared on The Australian Financial Review. Read the story here, or follow the AFR on Facebook.

