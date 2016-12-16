Oliver Curtis just lost the appeal against his insider trading conviction

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Sydney insider trader Oliver Curtis has lost his appeal against his conviction.

The Court of Criminal Appeal upheld the conviction for conspiracy to commit insider trading today.

In June, Curtis was sentenced to two years in jail, with a minimum of 12 months, and is currently in Silverwater prison.

Curtis, 31, husband of Sweaty Betty publicist Roxy Jacenko, pleaded not guilty to the original charges over bets on share price movements in 2007. The trades were made based on information supplied by his former best friend, John Hartman, when he was an equities dealer.

Hartman turned prosecution witness in the case. The pair made $1.43 million in a year from their bets, spending it on a Mini Cooper, Ducati motorbike, and luxury overseas holidays.

Curtis worked at boutique investment bank Transocean Group when the offences took place in 2007 and 2008.

Hartman pleaded guilty to insider trading – mostly his own – and served 15 months. His sentence was reduced for giving evidence against Curtis.

Fairfax Media reports the three-member Court of Appeal concluded the jury verdict against Curtis was not unreasonable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.