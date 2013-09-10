Olive Garden Is Going To Start Selling Tapas

Michael Thrasher
Olive Garden Small PlateFacebook/ Olive Garden Italian RestaurantThe Crispy Risotto Bites at Olive Garden.

Olive Garden, the casual dining chain known for its
Never Ending Pasta Bowl, is making small plates a permanent fixture on the menu, according to
Bloomberg‘s Leslie Patton.

The new calorie-conscious menu items are an effort to attract millennials and spur sales, Patton reported.

Parmesan asparagus and grilled-chicken tapas are among the $US4 plates that will be added in December.

But the company continues to promote its heartier portions, too.

Olive Bowl has been earnestly promoting the Never Ending Pasta Bowl on Twitter:

