Olive Garden Is Going To Start Selling Tapas

Olive Garden, the casual dining chain known for its

Never Ending Pasta Bowl, is making small plates a permanent fixture on the menu, according to

Bloomberg‘s Leslie Patton.

The new calorie-conscious menu items are an effort to attract millennials and spur sales, Patton reported.

Parmesan asparagus and grilled-chicken tapas are among the $US4 plates that will be added in December.

But the company continues to promote its heartier portions, too.

Olive Bowl has been earnestly promoting the Never Ending Pasta Bowl on Twitter:

#NeverEndingPasta Bowl with unlimited freshly baked breadsticks your choice of unlimited garden-fresh salad or homemade soup, just $US9.99!

— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) September 6, 2013

There’s no person I’d rather eat #NeverEndingPasta with than ____. Fill in the blank.

— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) September 3, 2013

The numbers are in! This week’s Never Ending Bowl Count is 5,289,872. #NeverEndingPasta #NeverEndingPasta pic.twitter.com/VVUueQdpzL

— Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 27, 2013

