Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Passes sold out in a matter of seconds on Thursday.

For $US100, the passes offer seven weeks straight of unlimited pasta, breadsticks, salad, and Coca-Cola beverages.

The chain sold 2,000 passes, including 1,000 that extend the unlimited pasta offer to an entire family.

The passes went on sale at 2 p.m. and were sold out by 2:01.

Customers who didn’t get the pasta pass were directed to a link offering 10% off any adult entree at Olive Garden.

The pasta passes were so popular last year — which was the first time they were offered — that Olive Garden’s website crashed right before they went on sale.

Olive Garden said it will give out a couple more passes to customers via social media over the next couple weeks.

