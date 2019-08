Olive Garden is known across the country for it’s breadsticks and never-ending pasta bowls. These facts prove how massive the restaurant chain is and the unbelievable volume of food they deliver is on an annual basis.

Produced by Sam Rega

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.