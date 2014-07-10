Olive Garden Just Unveiled An Awesome New Look

Olive Garden has a modern new look.

The brand is going to remodel at least 75 restaurants in the next year in its bid to become one of the “hippest pasta peddlers around,” Eater reports.

Eventually, even more of the chain’s 800 locations could have the sleek new decor.

Olive Garden outlined the major changes in a news release:

“The new design includes the removal of walls to create a more open and inviting atmosphere; distinctive decor in each dining area for a more homelike feel; a striking, more modern lobby and bar area which encourages guests to gather; flexible seating that better accommodates large parties; and more vibrant colours, fabrics and textures that bring new energy to guests’ dining experience.”

The brand has added 20 new menu items recently, including small plates, dishes with artisanal ingredients like kale, and a burger.

Sales as casual dining chains have been declining amid the popularity of fast-casual chains like Chipotle.

Olive Garden also redesigned its logo recently.

