Search

I went to Olive Garden, and found huge bowls of pasta and endless breadsticks are more appealing than ever in the age of constant shortages

Mary Meisenzahl
Olive garden
Patrons enter an Olive Garden Restaurant. Steve Helber/AP Photo
Olive Garden and casual chain dining are having a resurgence right now as customers return.
Olive Garden hiring
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
I visited a location in Rochester, New York for the first time in years to see why the chain is having such a moment.
Olive Garden
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
A huge banner outside advertising open positions showed that Olive Garden is dealing with the same tight labor market as the rest of the restaurant industry.
Olive Garden hiring
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Source: Insider
A sign on the door advertised to-go options, which became key to restaurants’ survival in 2020 and now make up 27% of sales, parent company Darden said in a September earnings call.
Olive Garden to go
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Inside, Olive Garden looked exactly as a remembered it, in what the chain calls a “Tuscan Farmhouse” style.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
The instantly recognizable style consists of stone facades, wood details, columns, and archways.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Ceiling beams and doorways throughout the restaurant make it feel more intimate and cozy, breaking up the large building into smaller, quieter spaces.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
I’ve never been to Italy, so I can’t say the design reminds me of any particular region, but it instantly feels like Olive Garden when I walk inside.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
A huge part of the middle of the restaurant is taken up by the bar, which was mostly empty when I visited, while seating areas were more full.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
The bar area seemed to be serving as a makeshift bussing station.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Wine plays a huge part in the restaurant’s decor, with a wall decorated with bottles.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Walls are also decorated throughout with prints of Italian scenes.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Taking the theme extremely literally, tables are divided by faux olive trees.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
We walked past all the Olive Garden-core stone facades and walls of wine to get to a table in the back of the restaurant. Even though it was fairly busy for a weeknight, we were seated right away.
Olive Garden table menu
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Olive Garden’s menus got smaller in the last year, like at many other chains to reduce complexity and make preparation faster.
Olive Garden table menu
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Darden CEO Gene Lee called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to cut menus across the board.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Source: FSR
Despite cuts, all the classics you’d expect from Olive Garden were still there: chicken parm, fettuccine alfredo, unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks, and create your own pasta.
Olive Garden menu
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Almost immediately after sitting down, the waitress brought over the real star: breadsticks.
Olive Garden breadsticks
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
They’re greasy, warm, and soft on the inside – just as good as I remembered them, and immediately made the visit worthwhile.
Olive Garden breadsticks
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
They only came in baskets of three at a time, but that didn’t stop us. We polished off the first basket quickly, maybe embarrassingly so.
Olive Garden breadsticks
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
For an appetizer, we decided to lean into the breadsticks with the $US4.99 ($AU7) unlimited dipping sauces.
Olive Garden breadstick sauce
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
We started out with a classic marinara, which was a great complement to the breadsticks.
Olive Garden breadstick
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
I wanted to test out the drink menu, too, so I ordered a berry sangria.
Olive Garden sangria
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
I thought it was delicious and fairly large for the $US6.50 ($AU9) price tag.
Olive Garden sangria
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
My fiance ordered a glass of wine, which was inexpensive and “fine” in his review.
Olive Garden wine
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Drinks were served from this station near our table, which had a few dozen bottles of wine and a wine fridge.
Olive Garden wine
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Both entrees came with the option of a soup or salad. My fiance went with the house salad, which came in this gigantic serving bowl.
Olive garden salad
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Olive Garden servers will also grate cheese on just about anything you order, which we took full advantage of.
Olive garden salad
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
I opted for the chicken gnocchi soup, with extra cheese.
Olive garden soup
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
The soup was so creamy and satisfying that I almost regretted not choosing the unlimited soup and salad for my entree.
Olive garden soup
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
While we ate our soups and salads, the breadsticks kept coming.
Olive garden breadsticks
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
We chose the alfredo dipping sauce for the next round.
Olive garden breadsticks
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
By this point, we were both starting to slow down after several rounds of breadsticks, plus heavy sauces and soup.
Olive Garden breadsticks
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
We powered through, though, because our entrees came out a few minutes later.
Olive Garden pasta ENTREES
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
I ordered the create your own pasta with rigatoni, five-cheese marinara, and topped with meatballs.
Olive Garden pasta
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Of course, I topped it with more grated cheese.
Olive Garden create your own pasta
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Once I started eating it, I was glad I got the pasta. It was hearty and familiar, perfect for a cool, rainy fall day.
Olive Garden create your own pasta
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
My fiance went for the peak Olive Garden experience with the Tour of Italy, which includes chicken parmesan, fettuccine Alfredo, and lasagna.
Olive Garden tour of italy pasta
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
A plate full of cheesy carbs, it was exactly what you expect when you walk into Olive Garden.
Olive Garden tour of italy pasta
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Predictably, we soon had to give up our aspirations of finishing this huge meal.
Olive Garden meal
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
It’s nearly impossible to pace yourself with breadsticks and save room for your meal, but why would you need to? You can always bring it home with you.
Olive Garden meal
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
The large servings, particularly the Tour of Italy, don’t even seem intended to be eaten in one sitting.
Olive Garden meal
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Our waitress brought us to-go boxes to pack up our food, including the remaining breadsticks.
Olive Garden to go box leftovers
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
They reheated great for lunch the next day.
Olive Garden to go box leftovers
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
When it was time to pay, the server directed us to the small tablet on the table which had an itemized bill and the option to split the check, call over the server, or order more food.
Olive Garden tablet payment
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
The entire meal came out to $US59 ($AU81) before tip.
Olive Garden tablet payment
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Business has picked for Olive Garden after a slow down earlier in the pandemic.
Olive Garden
Same-store sales are up over 37% at Olive Garden, Darden reported in its most recent earnings call, and monthly visits have been hovering around 2019 levels and even surpassing them, Placer.ai found.
Olive Garden breadsticks
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Source: Placer.ai
Just a few years ago, full-service chains like Olive Garden were on the decline, with criticisms from investors and customers alike.
Olive Garden pasta ENTREES
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Source: Insider
Now, with a pared down one-page menu and a focus on the things that made it popular – huge, reasonably priced servings of pasta and breadsticks – Olive Garden feels relevant again.
Olive Garden interior
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Though there are shortages of foods, materials, and just about everything else right now, you’d never know it inside Olive Garden, where you’ll see mountains of pasta and endless breadsticks. It feels indulgent and comforting, ideal for this moment.
Olive Garden pasta
Olive Garden sales are up. Mary Meisenzahl/Insider
Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].
About the Author
Mary Meisenzahl