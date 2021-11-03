Every pasta dinner at Olive Garden, ranked

I recently tried the 10 pasta dinners available at Olive Garden and ranked them from my least favorite to my favorite.

In a bid to narrow down the best items, I decided to taste all of the pasta-dinner options on the menu, and then I ranked them on taste and value.

I stuck to dinners only, which eliminated the spaghetti lunch options. I also limited it to dishes that are solely pasta dishes, which means I didn’t try anything that came with a side of pasta, like chicken parmigiana, or anything that doesn’t need pasta, like shrimp scampi.

That left me with 10 dishes: five types of Alfredo, lasagna, carbonara, stuffed shells, ziti, and ravioli.

Overall, I found that my Olive Garden experience was perfectly fine. Nothing was totally bursting with flavor, but nothing was particularly unpleasant either. I can understand why it’s so popular around the country, as it’s reasonably priced and dependable, and I get the sense that the chain is remarkably consistent.