Olive Garden is really focused on how millennials will use their brand

Shane Ferro

Olive Garden sales were up 3% last quarter to $US957 million and investors seem happy, as shares of its parent company Darden were up more than 3.5% on Friday. 

But in addition to building sales, the company is also really focused on millennial brand engagement.

Here’s the transcript from Darden’s earnings call: 

 Maybe the over-indexed millennials are the ones eating more dessert

