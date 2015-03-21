Olive Garden is really focused on how millennials will use their brand

Olive Garden sales were up 3% last quarter to $US957 million and investors seem happy, as shares of its parent company Darden were up more than 3.5% on Friday.

But in addition to building sales, the company is also really focused on millennial brand engagement.

Here’s the transcript from Darden’s earnings call:

When you’re here, you can use the Olive Garden brand the way you see fit. (earnings transcript via @ZaraKessler). pic.twitter.com/039T6U2JUC

— Matt Levine (@matt_levine) March 20, 2015

Maybe the over-indexed millennials are the ones eating more dessert.

