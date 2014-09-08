Olive Garden Is Offering 7 Weeks Of Unlimited Pasta For $US100

Olive Garden is trying a new tactic for drawing in customers.
The struggling Italian chain is offering a “Never Ending Pasta Pass” for $US100 that buys seven weeks of unlimited pasta, breadsticks, salad and Coca-Cola beverages, USA Today reports.
There are only 1,000 passes and they will be sold on the company’s website beginning at 3 p.m. If a customer uses the pass once every day for the 49-day period, they would effectively be paying about $US2 per meal.
The chain’s pasta dishes average around 1,000 calories for a single serving.
“What we’re trying to do is get some attention,” Jay Spenchian, Olive Garden’s executive vice president of marketing, told USA Today. “It’s sure to provoke a reaction.”
Olive Garden’s same-store sales dropped 1.3% in the most recent quarter.
The new promotion is running at the same time as its “Never Ending Pasta Bowl” offer, which lets customers eat unlimited pasta for $US9.99.
This is the latest in a string of promotions offering unlimited food by struggling casual dining restaurants.
TGIFridays launched a $US10 “Endless Appetizers” deal in July and Red Lobster is currently offering “Endless Shrimp” for $US15.99.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.