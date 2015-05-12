Olive Garden is cashing in on the best part of its business

Ashley Lutz

Olive Garden is known for its free breadsticks.

Now, the brand is going to use the signature item to make sandwiches.

Olive Garden says the chicken parmesan and Italian meatball sandwiches will be available in June. The sandwiches also come with unlimited breadsticks.

The Italian brand has been making menu changes and redesigning restaurants in a bid to attract new customers during an overall slump in the casual dining business. 

Here’s the chicken parmesan sandwich:

Olive garden breadstick sandwichesOlive GardenThe chicken parmesan breadstick sandwich

And the meatball sandwich:

Olive garden breadstick sandwichesOlive GardenThe meatball breadstick sandwich.

