Olive Garden is putting out a new commercial you really wouldn't expect from the brand

So here’s something unexpected. As Adweek described: “Hang on, did Olive Garden just make a really good commercial?”

Well it looks like it did.

A complete departure from ads filled with generic close-ups of food, Olive Garden has taken a new, emotional route in its latest spot “Home.”

The restaurant’s creative agency Grey New York has compiled a bunch of home movies — family reunions, Christmas, and of course, dinner at Olive Garden — all set to the soundtrack of a little girl and what looks to be her dad or older brother singing a cute version of “Home” by the Magnetic Zeros.

The 60-second spot airs tonight during NBC’s Red Nose Day charity telethon — the TV event is a perfect fit for an ad that really tugs at the feels.

