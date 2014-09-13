Olive Garden Food Looks Nothing Like It Does In Menu Pictures, Giant Hedge-Fund Report Claims

Activist hedge fund Starboard Value published a 294-page presentation criticising Olive Garden’s management, menu, and customer service on Friday.

The firm included photos of Olive Garden dishes that looked drastically different from how they were advertised in the menu.

For example, here’s the “Crispy Parmesan Asparagus,” which looks pretty soggy and unappetizing.

The firm described the Lasagna Fritta, or fried lasagna bites, as “barely edible.”

Olive Garden serves dishes that are “astonishingly far from authentic Italian culture, such as burgers and fries, Spanish tapas, heavy cream sauces, more fried foods, stuffed cheeses, soggy pasta, and bland tomato sauce,” Starboard wrote.

Here’s the Lasagna Primavera with Grilled Chicken.





We recently took a trip to Olive Garden and found that the new “Italiano Burger” also looks much different in reality than it does on the menu.

Here’s how it’s advertised on the website.

And here’s what we got:

