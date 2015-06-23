Olive Garden has a new strategy to seem hip

Olive Garden The chicken parmesan breadstick sandwich

Olive Garden is going on a nationwide food truck tour to promote its new breadstick sandwiches.

The food trucks have made stops in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Phoenix and Orlando. They serve the chicken parmesan and meatball sandwiches, which are served on an adaptation of its classic breadsticks.

Social media feedback could heavily influence the next stops.

“We are covering a total of 20 cities and we have an idea of where we’ll be, but some of those cities will come up organically from social media,” Jessica Dinon, manager of communications for Olive Garden, told The Orlando Business Journal.

The trucks’ next scheduled stops are in the Washington D.C., Seattle, and San Antonio areas.

Many customers seem to be enjoying Olive Garden’s attempt to be hip.