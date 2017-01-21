Olive Garden has a new take on its famous endless pasta -- but there's a small difference

Olive Garden is about to launch a new take on never-ending pasta.

On Monday, the casual dining chain will debut a new promotion called “Never Ending Classics.” The deal will last through March 3.

For $11.99, customers can order endless plates of spaghetti with meat sauce, fettucine alfredo, lasagna classico, chicken alfredo, or chicken parmigiana. The meal will also include unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks.

Olive Garden has offered the Never Ending Pasta Bowl as a limited-time offering seasonally for more than 20 years. The difference between Never Ending Classics and Never Ending Pasta is that the former includes dishes like chicken parmigiana and the option to choose a different dish with each refill.

The chain offers unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks all year round.

Olive Garen’s Pasta Pass, which costs $100, offers customers unlimited pasta, sauces and other toppings, soup or salad, breadsticks, and soft drinks for seven weeks. In September, the third year the chain offered the promotion, 21,000 passes were sold.

“First we introduced unlimited soup, salad, and breadsticks. Then we debuted Never Ending Pasta Bowl. And now we’re excited to give our fans the chance to revel in unlimited helpings of their favourite Olive Garden classics,” Jose Duenas, Olive Garden’s executive vice president of marketing, said in a statement.

