This Map Shows How Your State Feels About Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s sales are falling, and the brand lost millions of dollars last quarter.

Activist investor group Starboard has released an extensive presentation of changes they believe will save the restaurant.

Starboard’s critiques include that Olive Garden gives out too many breadsticks and should salt its pasta water.

To prove a point, they created a map showing Olive Garden’s average Yelp rating in each state over the last two years.

Olive Garden’s average rating is 3.03 out of 5 stars, compared with the peer group average of 3.27.

Starboard is especially concerned about Olive Garden’s rankings in middle America, which represents the brand’s core customer base.

While the brand has tried to implement changes like adding Spanish tapas and a burger to the menu, Starboard believes the brand should focus on delivering authentic Italian cuisine.

