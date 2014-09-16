Olive Garden's Advertised Menu Items Vs. Reality

Ashley Lutz

Olive Garden is facing declining traffic and sales.

One of the company’s investors, hedge fund Starboard Value, believes the “barely edible” food is to blame.

We recently visited an Olive Garden in Manhattan to see how the real food stacks up against advertisements.

Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks

Advertisement:

Olive garden soup salad breadsticksOliveGarden.com

Reality:

Olive Garden saladBusiness Insider
Olive gardenBusiness Insider

Lasagna Fritta

Advertisement:

Olive garden lasagna frittaOlive Garden

Reality:

Olive Garden Lasagna FrittaBusiness Insider
Olive Garden Lasagna FrittaBusiness Insider

Crispy Parmesan Asparagus

Advertisement:

Olive garden crispy parmesan asparagus Olive Garden

Reality:

Olive Garden AsparagusBusiness Insider

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Advertisement:

Olive garden pasta spaghettiAssociated Press.Olive Garden stopped salting the water to make pots last longer.

Reality:

Olive gardenBusiness Insider

Cappellini Pomodoro

Advertisement:

Olive garden cappellini pomodoro Olive Garden

Reality (with shrimp):

Olive Garden main dishBusiness Insider

Five Cheese Ziti Al Forno

Advertisement:

Five cheese ziti al forno olive gardenOlive Garden

Reality:

Five cheese ziti al forno olive gardenBusiness Insider

Chicken Scampi

Advertisement:

Chicken scampi olive gardenOlive Garden

Reality:

Chicken scampi Olive GardenOlive Garden

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.