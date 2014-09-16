Olive Garden's Advertised Menu Items Vs. Reality

Olive Garden is facing declining traffic and sales.

One of the company’s investors, hedge fund Starboard Value, believes the “barely edible” food is to blame.

We recently visited an Olive Garden in Manhattan to see how the real food stacks up against advertisements.

Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks

Advertisement:

Reality:

Lasagna Fritta

Advertisement:

Reality:

Crispy Parmesan Asparagus

Advertisement:

Reality:

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Advertisement:

Associated Press. Olive Garden stopped salting the water to make pots last longer.

Reality:

Cappellini Pomodoro

Advertisement:

Reality (with shrimp):

Five Cheese Ziti Al Forno

Advertisement:

Reality:

Chicken Scampi

Advertisement:

Reality:

