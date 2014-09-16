Olive Garden's Advertised Menu Items Vs. Reality

Olive Garden is facing declining traffic and sales.
One of the company’s investors, hedge fund Starboard Value, believes the “barely edible” food is to blame.
We recently visited an Olive Garden in Manhattan to see how the real food stacks up against advertisements.
Soup, Salad, and Breadsticks
Advertisement:
Reality:
Lasagna Fritta
Advertisement:
Reality:
Crispy Parmesan Asparagus
Advertisement:
Reality:
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Advertisement:
Associated Press.Olive Garden stopped salting the water to make pots last longer.
Reality:
Cappellini Pomodoro
Advertisement:
Reality (with shrimp):
Five Cheese Ziti Al Forno
Advertisement:
Reality:
Chicken Scampi
Advertisement:
Reality:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.