Oligarch’s $300 Million+ Superyacht Sets Sail For Phuket

Photo: JamesList

We’ve enthused in past posts about ‘A’, the eye-popping 390-foot megayacht designed by Philippe Starck for 38-year-old Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko.The sci fi submarine-looking vessel cost over $300 million to build to the designer’s specs at Blohm + Voss and carries a crew of 35 – all outfitted in Starck-designed uniforms.



The other day Melnichenko’s yacht invaded picturesque Phang Nga Bay in Phuket, Thailand, startling the locals. Apparently only a world-class luxury resort could tempt the billionaire and his gorgeous fashion model wife Aleksandra off the vessel.

A source told The Phuket News that Melnichenko and his wife Aleksandra left the craft’s comforts last weekend for a visit to The Naka Island, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, in Phuket. “[Mr. Melnichenko’s personal] chef came ahead and tested the food,” the paper notes. “Then the security team came and had a look around. Only then did the couple arrive “in a futuristic looking landing craft”.

“They stayed on the beach on Naka for about an hour, but the tide was going out,” the source added. Aleksandra was worried about not getting back to their yacht, it seems, and decided not to stay for dinner despite their personal chef’s thumbs-up and declined the offer of a luxury suite. From what we’ve heard of the stunning Naka, they ended up – ahem – “missing the boat” anyway…

