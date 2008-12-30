Oligarch Roman Abramovich KO's Aspen New Year's Eve Bash

At first we thought it might be because Roman Abramovich was trying to save money after he had to beg Putin for some cash earlier this month. Or, maybe, it was because he had literally bought his gorgeous girlfriend the moon…



Luxist: Russian oligarch (and former Luxist mascot) Roman Abramovich, who has lost a whopping $20 billion in the global financial crisis, has reportedly canceled a lavish New Year’s Eve party he’d planned to host in Aspen next month. Abramovich (above, with hot young girlfriend Dasha Zhukova) had booked the event at the resort’s luxe Piñons restaurant, but it’s now been called off, the Aspen Times reports. “Nobody really knew about it, and it wasn’t supposed to get out,” the restaurant’s maitre d’ told the paper. “We’re fine, we’ve got our regular New Year’s reservations.” As my colleague Deirdre Woollard reported, Abramovich purchased the amazing Wildcat Ridge estate in Aspen for $36 million last spring. The modern 11 bedroom mansion is perched at an elevation of 9,200 feet with incredible mountain views.

But then we noted that a Luxist tipster spotted Roman on holiday elsewhere:

yachtwatcher said…

Mr. A’s Megayacht pelorus and his private commercial jet are parked in Sint Maarten this week.

