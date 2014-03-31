Soccer Player Gets Knocked Out, Regains Consciousness After Opponent Performs First Aid

Tony Manfred
Dynamo kiev tongueYouTube

A Ukrainian soccer player who was knocked unconscious is ok after some quick thinking from an opposing player in today’s game between Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and Dynamo Kiev.

Kiev’s Oleh Husyev was knocked out when he took an accidental knee to the head from the goalkeeper. According to the live-blog from Dnipro’s official site, he appeared to swallow his tongue during the collision.

Without hesitation, Dnipro’s Jaba Kankava ran over to Husyev and cleared his airway.

Gusev was taken to the hospital with a concussion, a jaw bruise, and damage to three teeth, the team announced.

The video of the entire sequence (below) is astonishing.

Husyev took the knee to the head:

Soccer player hit head dynamo kievYouTube

He was knocked out:

Dynamo knocked outYouTube

Kankava turned him over and appeared to clear his airway:

Dynamo kiev tongueYouTube

Husyev regained consciousness:

Dynamo body turnYouTube

He was stretchered off and taken to the hospital:

Dynamo kiev stretcherYouTube

The entire video (via BreakingNews.ie):

