Soccer Player Gets Knocked Out, Regains Consciousness After Opponent Performs First Aid

A Ukrainian soccer player who was knocked unconscious is ok after some quick thinking from an opposing player in today’s game between Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk and Dynamo Kiev.

Kiev’s Oleh Husyev was knocked out when he took an accidental knee to the head from the goalkeeper. According to the live-blog from Dnipro’s official site, he appeared to swallow his tongue during the collision.

Without hesitation, Dnipro’s Jaba Kankava ran over to Husyev and cleared his airway.

Gusev was taken to the hospital with a concussion, a jaw bruise, and damage to three teeth, the team announced.

The video of the entire sequence (below) is astonishing.

Husyev took the knee to the head:

He was knocked out:

Kankava turned him over and appeared to clear his airway:

Husyev regained consciousness:

He was stretchered off and taken to the hospital:

The entire video (via BreakingNews.ie):

