Florida State Tight End Nick O'Leary Walked Away From This Horrific Motorcycle Crash [VIDEO]

Florida State tight end Nick O’Leary, the grandson of golf icon Jack Nicklaus, survived a harrowing motorcycle crash in May, TomahawkNation reports.



Courtesy of a nearby bus’s front camera, the video shows O’Leary slamming into a Lexus as it pulls onto Mission Road in Tallahassee. The motorcycle collides with the bus window while O’Leary flies nearly 100 feet forward. Remarkably, he can be seen standing up immediately after.

O’Leary — who has 4 touchdowns in his two seasons with Seminoles — was treated in the hospital for minor injuries and the driver of the Lexus was cited as the cause of the crash, according to Tomahawk nation.

And O’Leary “wrecked that daggone scooter and was banged up for about a month,” according to FSU coach Jimbo Fisher.

Watch the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.