Ole Miss Upsets Wisconsin, And The Greatest Villain In March Madness Is Still Alive

Ole Miss beat 5th-seeded Wisconsin 57-46 today, meaning notorious bad boy Marshall Henderson is moving on to the Round of 32.



Henderson did not play well at all.

He scored 19 points, but was only 6 for 21 from the field and 3 for 12 from three-point range.

Compared to how crazy he usually gets, his celebrations were relatively restrained.

He did swagger around when the game was over though:

CBSHe plays again on Sunday. Standby for his postgame press conference, where he is known to say some brilliant things.

