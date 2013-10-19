Ole Miss Student Offers A Brilliant Endorsement Of Her School In Likely Intoxicated Interview

A female student at the University of Mississippi is taking over the Internet after she gave a very likely intoxicated interview praising her school.

The game-day video was created by Texas A&M fan site TexAgs, and features a behind-the-scenes look at hallowed Ole Miss tailgating haven, The Grove. However, Ole Miss student Shelby Herring clearly steals the spotlight — and the mic — with her unique endorsements of the school.

“I love school spirit, but let’s not get me wrong, I wouldn’t have school spirit without a couple of vodka waters … Everyone has the same mission, and the mission is we don’t care about anything but the party,” Herring says. “Ole Miss never loses a party.”

The video has gotten over 500,000 in the two days it has been online, and you can check it out in full below. The girl with serious school spirit starts about 35 seconds in:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

