Ole Miss is the best college football team in the country and it's not close

The Ole Miss football team went into Tuscaloosa and upset No. 2 Alabama and did it in convincing fashion. Yet, Ohio State remains the top-ranked team in the country after a ho-hum win over Northern Illinois thanks in large part to reputation and a sense of unrealized potential.

However, at least one rating system says Ole Miss is best team in the country and it is not even close. ESPN’s Football Power Index, which rates each team’s offence, defence, and specials teams, and then simulates the rest of the season 10,000 times, says Ole Miss is No. 1 with a convincing lead over No. 2 LSU. Ohio State is just the sixth-best team in the country.

Ohio State does project to win the most games, winning an average of 11.6 games in the simulations, thanks to a strength of schedule that rates as just the 60th-toughest in the country. Meanwhile, Ole Miss wins 11.2 games on average with the No. 14-ranked remaining schedule.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.