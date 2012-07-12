How To Read Jack Dorsey's First-Ever Tweets

Kevin Smith

oldtweets is a website that lets you search Twitter’s first year.

Simply enter someone’s handle and the site will spit back an individual’s first year of tweets.

A caveat is that the user must have joined Twitter during their first year.

People have always complained about not being able to search Twitter and this is a cool solution until something official comes from the social network.  

Here are a few of Jack Dorsey’s first tweets:

old tweets jack dorsey first tweets

We also found Instagram founder Kevin Systrom’s first few tweets:

old tweets first tweets kevin systrom

