How To Read Jack Dorsey's First-Ever Tweets

oldtweets is a website that lets you search Twitter’s first year.



Simply enter someone’s handle and the site will spit back an individual’s first year of tweets.

A caveat is that the user must have joined Twitter during their first year.

People have always complained about not being able to search Twitter and this is a cool solution until something official comes from the social network.

Here are a few of Jack Dorsey’s first tweets:

We also found Instagram founder Kevin Systrom’s first few tweets:

