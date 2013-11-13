The 107-Year-Old Whiskey Drinking Veteran Met President Obama

The White House just released a photo of the oldest American veteran, 107-year-old Richard Overton, meeting with President Obama in the West Wing yesterday, and it’s a pretty special moment that every veteran should see.

An Army veteran of World War II, Overton now lives in Austin, Texas and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down, thanks to some unorthodox habits.

From The Houston Chronicle:

He drives and walks without a cane. During a television interview in March, he told a reporter that he doesn’t take medicine, smokes cigars every day and takes whiskey in his morning coffee. The key to living to his age, he said, is simply “staying out of trouble.”

Here’s the photo of the meeting:

