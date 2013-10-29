This Photo From 1900 Might Be The Oldest Selfie Ever Taken (And It Wasn't Easy To Pull Off)

Selfies have become so popular, the word was added to the Oxford dictionary in August.

(A selfie is defined as “a photograph that one has taken of oneself, typically one taken with a smartphone or webcam and uploaded to a social media website.”)

But selfies are as old as portable cameras. Possibly the oldest selfie in existence was taken by an early Edwardian woman in 1900 with a Kodak Brownie box camera. Here’s the picture below, from Wikipedia.

Wikipedia Possibly the oldest documented selfie.

One of the first selfies ever taken by a teenager and sent to a friend was snapped by Russian Grand Duchess Anastasia Nikolaevna in 1914.

She was 13 at the time and wrote to the recipients, “I took this picture of myself looking at the mirror. It was very hard as my hands were trembling.”

Here’s that photo, again from Wikipedia. She’s almost making the now-popular “sparrow face.”

Wikipedia Possibly the first selfie taken by a teenager and sent to friends, from 1914.

