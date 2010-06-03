The 14 Oldest Public Company CEOs

The official retirement age for executives at many large U.S. corporations has been 65 for several decades – unless the executive also happens to be the founder.

40 years ago, 65 was considered old. The average life expectancy for a man born in 1900 was 46 and, by 1950, had only risen to 68 . At one time, it made sense to require CEOs to step down at 65.



Read the whole thing at 24/7 Wall St. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.