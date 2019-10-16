These 7 malls are some of the oldest in America, surviving the retail apocalypse and decades of change

Erik Drost/Flickr These malls are still kicking.

Many malls have closed for good as the retail apocalypse has continued and shopper traffic has declined.

The regional mall vacancy rate is hovering around 9%, according to a January report from CNBC.

But, despite the gloom around malls, some shopping centres have managed to stand the test of time.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

It’s no secret that malls around the US have been struggling.

Between the rise of e-commerce, changing consumer preferences, and the 2008 financial crisis, it’s been a tricky few decades in the retail space. The resulting retail apocalypse has left plenty of once-thriving shopping centres desolate, with CNBC reporting a regional mall vacancy rate of 9% in January.

Read more: These 18 retailers have filed for bankruptcy or liquidation in 2019

But that isn’t to say that all malls are doomed. Plenty of shopping centres have pivoted to renting out space to coworking startups. And there are still plenty of malls that have continued to dodge extinction despite recent challenges.

Here are a few of the oldest malls that continue to survive as shopping centres:

Since its 1890 construction, the Cleveland Arcade has remained a striking Victorian landmark. Today, the arcade is owned by the Hyatt Regency and is home to plenty of boutique shops and restaurants.

Source: MNN.com, The Arcade

The Market Square in Lake Forest, Illinois, claims to be the “first planned shopping centre” in the United States, having opened up in 1916. Over one century later, this mall now features national retailers like J.Crew, Talbots, and Lululemon.

Slo-mo/Wikimedia Commons Market Square in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Source: Market Square,MNN.com

The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, dates back to 1922. The mall has survived the ravages of the retail apocalypse and continues to host retailers like West Elm, Kate Spade, and Tiffany & Co.

Design for Health/Flickr The Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Source: MNN.com, Country Club Plaza

Bellevue Square was one of many malls to open in the years following WWII. In 1946, the shopping centre launched in Bellevue, Washington, featuring early tenants like Marshall Field, JCPenney, and Nordstrom. Today, the mall still features department stores like Macy’s and Nordstrom.

chispita_666/Flickr Bellevue Shopping Square in Bellevue, Washington.

Source: MNN.com, The Bellevue Collection

The Ridgeway Centre in Stamford, Connecticut, was yet another mall to spring up in the wake of WWII, opening in 1947. Today, the space houses a Marshalls, an Old Navy, and a Bed Bath & Beyond.

Source: New England Historical Society

The Southdale Centre in Edina, Minnesota, first opened its doors in 1956. According to the Guardian, the location became the first “fully enclosed, climate-controlled” mall in the United States. Today, the shopping centre features a Macy’s, an AMC theatre, a Buffalo Wild Wings, and an Apple store.

Source: MNN.com, The Guardian

According to the New England Historical Society, the Pine Tree Shopping Centre opened up in 1959, becoming the first modern mall in Portland, Maine. Today, the shopping centre is anchored by Lowe’s and also features an Applebee’s and a Big Lots.

Source: New England Historical Society, New England Development

Got a tip? Email [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.