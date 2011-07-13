Qatar Might Purchase The World's Oldest Football Rules For A Record Price This Week

Photo: Courtesy Sotheby’s

The original handwritten rules from the world’s oldest football club, Sheffield FC, is slated to go on the auction block at Sotheby’s in London this week and could potentially become one of the most expensive pieces of sports memorabilia ever sold (via Paul Fraser Collectibles).The lot includes the first version of the club’s football rules, detailed minute books and other documents that date from the 1850s and 1860s, according to Sotheby’s.



It’s expected to sell for between $1.27 million and $1.9 million at the Thursday auction, thought that estimate could be low, according to Paul Fraser.

Qatar is reportedly interested in acquiring the rule book in connection with its hosting the World Cup in 2022, Paul Fraser reports.

From Paul Fraser:

The Qatari Royal family has viewed the book and is believed to be preparing a bid which may top £3m ($4.8m) if necessary.

That would make it the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia in history, easily outstripping its basketball equivalent that was bought for €3m (£2.65m or $4.2m) in December 2010.

Don’t miss the 50 most jaw dropping purchases of the past year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.