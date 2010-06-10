Heirs Who Would Reap A Windfall If These 15 Billionaires Died During The Estate Tax Lapse

Photo: wireimage.com
Randa and three other Duncan heirs got relatively fortunate when their billionaire father died during a strange one-year lapse if the estate tax. Their father, Dan Duncan, was 77-years-old.We don’t want to be morbid, but there are a slew of billionaires who are even older. It’s ridiculous to think the tax benefits of 2010 haven’t crossed the minds of some of their spawn.
So who gets rich if these other ageing billionaires die within the next six months?
NOTE: Although some billionaires on our list are not American, we won’t try to comment on the tax law of Sweden and Germany.
Dan Duncan net worth: $9 billion
Children: Eldest daughter Randa Duncan Williams (pictured) and three other children
Will Winner: The bulk of his wealth went directly to his children, according to NYT
George Soros net worth: $14 billion
Children: Party boy Alexander (pictured) and four others.
Likely Will Winners: Progressive causes
America's wealthiest hedge fund manager tried to groom his two oldest sons to take over the company. They were only mildly interested. Oldest son Robert served reluctantly as his father's chief investment officer, before stepping down soon after. He and his brother work behind the scenes at Soros Fund Management. Daughter Andrea Soros Colombel is a philanthropist. His sons from a second marriage (both ended in divorce) are party boys just out of college.
George will keep his family wealthy, but he cares more about progressive causes. He has given vast donations to fight communism in the 1980s and George W. Bush more recently, as well as millions to Haiti, New York public schools, and other causes. He is not afraid of dying, and gave speeches on dying with dignity and in support of assisted suicide. And he's not afraid of the Death Tax, having signed a prominent statement with Warren Buffet in support of the tax.
Ingvar Kamprad net worth: $23 billion
Children: Three sons
Likely Will Winner: Whichever son can prove himself in the family business
NOTE: Swedish citizen
The IKEA founder is a cagey progenitor right out of the Old Testament. Ingvar promised in 2000 he would give ownership of his brand to whichever of his three sons is most successful in running their franchise of Habitat furniture. Now the sons take turns at the helm of IKEA, according to Blogging Stocks. But Ingvar still won't say which of them will take over the company.
The 83-year-old could always pull the rug out and give his fortune to charity. His INGKA Foundation, which owns IKEA, is the world's wealthiest charity -- wealthier than the Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation. It's mission: To promote and support innovation in the field of architectural and interior design.
Liliane Bettencourt net worth: $20 Billion
Children: Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers
Likely Will Winner: Francoise or her mother's young lover
NOTE: French citizen
French celebrity photographer, Francois-Marie Banier, will stand trial next week for accusations of attempted extortion of gifts worth $1.5 billion dollars from the L'Oreal heiress. Liliane's 49-year-old daughter, Francoise Bettencourt-Meyers, brought claims the photographer took advantage of her mother. Liliane claims Francoise should mind her own business and in 2008 said she was disowning her daughter. From what we know, the two women are not on speaking terms, though Liliane has said 'I find this whole affair completely idiotic. It's a waste of energy. It hurts me. I have known François-Marie Banier for 20 years, my husband knew him for 20 years. What's got into my daughter? Perhaps it's because I get on well with François-Marie Banier. Jealousy could play a part in this.'
Albrecht Brothers net worth: $40.2 billion
Children: An estimated four (the brothers are extremely private)
Likely Will Winner: His children
NOTE: German citizens
Since the 1971 kidnapping of Theo, the billionaire brothers have secluded themselves as only megabillionaires can. The Albrechts, who own the Aldi discount grocery chain and Trader Joes in the U.S., are the biggest mysteries on the billionaire list. Theo is said to live on an island in the Black Sea. Karl lives in a modest apartment in a small German town, where people are reluctant to speak his name, according to the Irish Times. They are both married and both have an estimated two children.
We predict their fortune will stay entirely in the family. Karl and Theo already gave vast sums to charity when they retired in 1993.
Anne Cox net worth: $10 billion
Children: Two daughter and one son
Likely Will Winner: The Democrats
Anne is the 90-year-old daughter of James M.Cox, the newspaper publisher and huge Democratic party supporter, and the owner of his company-Cox Enterprises. Today Cox Enterprises includes Cox Communications cable company, 17 daily newspapers, 15 TV stations, 86 radio stations, Manheim auctions (cars), and AutoTrader.com. Anne has two daughters from her first marriage and a son from her second so it's quite likely they will inherit large sums.
But Anne's main passion is the Democratic party, of which she is a huge financial supporter. She served as Jimmy Carter's Ambassador to Belgium from 1977 to 1981 and made vast contributions to Obama's campaign during the presidential race.
Henry Hillman net worth: $2.1 billion
Children: Four
Likely Will Winner: The city of Philadelphia
Hillman inherited a large part of his fortune from his grandfather, steel tycoon John Hillman Jr., the founder of Pittsburgh Coke & Chemical. With those funds he increased the family fortune by branching into venture capitalism, real estate, and private equity via Hillman Co. Henry is the richest man in Philadelphia and gives millions to his city.
Hillman and his wife have four kids -- two who live in Pittsburg, and two who don't -- and various grandchildren. He has arranged for each off his descendants to have his own rich foundation and free reign on how to spend it. While the Hillman Foundation has not disclosed specific plans for Henry's death, a representative said, 'I think in the future, there will always be a member of the Hillman family affiliated with those foundations. At this point, who that will be, under what circumstances, I don't know.'
Kirk Kerkorian net worth: $3.1 billion
Children: Linda (pictured) and Tracy
Likely Will Winner: His daughters
The Vegas mogul is fond of his daughters, Linda and Tracy, for whom he named his Tracinda Corporation and Lincy Foundation. They and his daughter from another marriage are the likely beneficiaries from Kerkorian's will. But no one has the chops to take over his business. 'The question, of course, is whether there will be a 'brains and brawn' to take the place of Mr. Kerkorian - and that, frankly, seems unlikely,' said Christina Binkley, author of Winner Takes All: Steve Wynn, Kirk Kerkorian, Gary Loveman, and the Race to Own Las Vegas.
John Kluge net worth: $6.5 billion
Children: Three (Samantha is pictured)
Likely Will Winner: Columbia University
This one's already ready in the bag. Kluge announced a donation in his will of $400 million to his Alma matter. The gift is the fourth largest donation ever to a university (the largest ever was Anil Agarwal's $1 billion donation to create a university in India). The media mogul may also follow up donations to the Library of Congress and the Kluge Prize for human sciences.
He'll also leave some money to his three children and his fourth wife. Kluge already gave a ridiculous $1.6-million-a-week divorce settlement and one of America's most expensive homes to his third wife.
But don't think his children aren't eyeing the prize. 33-year-old beauty Samantha made the tabloids in 2004 when a British it-girl Alice Larkin had an affair with her husband. Son Joseph is a small-time Hollywood producer. Third son John Jr. has a modest job at Columbia University, but then he's only 25.
Albert Ueltschi net worth: $1.9 billion
Children: Four
Likely Will Winner: The world's blind (see photo of Orbis, the flying eye hospital founded by Albert)
When Ueltschi was a teenager he sold hamburgers to raise money for flight lessons. Over the years he turned his obsession with planes into billion dollar earnings with FlightSafety International, a pilot training company. In 1996 he sold FlightSafety to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and stepped down as president in 2003. But this ex-private pilot of Pan American World Airways founder, Jaun Trippe, is no slacker. He remains the chairman of FlightSafety but is now largely focused on philanthropic endeavours. His main project is Orbis International, a nonprofit dedicated to preventing blindness worldwide, on which he's been the chairman for over 20 years while donating millions of dollars. The nonprofit uses a refurbished DC-10 as a 'flying eye hospital.' Still, despite the charity work Ueltschi will have plenty left over to leave his wife, four children, and grandchildren.
David Rockefeller Sr net worth: $2.2 billion
Children: Socialite Ariana and five others
Likely Will Winner: Family foundations... and Harvard
David Rockefeller Sr. is the only surviving grandchild of legendary oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller. He has donated over a billion dollars to various causes, including $225 million willed to the Rockefeller Brothers Fund for the eradication of poverty. His will also contains the largest alumnus donation in Harvard history at $100 million (the largest donation of any kind a $125 gift by Hansjörg Wyss.).
Perhaps all the major donations of David's will have been announced. If so, the remainder will go to his six children who are all philanthropists and socialites. Environmentalist David Rockefeller Jr. is the primogeniture.
Walter Shorenstein net worth: $1.1 billion
Children: Businessman Doug and actress Caroline
Likely Will Winner: Progressive causes
San Francisco real estate baron Walter Shorenstein is a philanthropic force. He chairs the Bay Area United Way and gives vast support to the charitable group and other progressive causes. He also gives to the Democratic Party, which recognised him for their first ever lifetime achievement award in 1997. We expect he will continue benevolence on his deathbed.
Despite his father's philanthropy, son Doug is on his way to becoming a billionaire after taking over as CEO of Shorenstein Properties.
Daughter Caroline has higher interests than money, namely the theatre. At age 62 she is getting rave reviews for her productions.
Net Worth: $5.8 billion
Children: 61 children
Likely Will Winner: The Islamic family holding corporation
NOTE: Saudi citizen
Saleh Al Rajhi isn't royalty, but he might as well be. The Saudi banker is one of several billionaires in the Al Rajhi family, who all work in some function for the family holding company. Saleh has 61 children and 7 wives. We predict his personal fortune will be siphoned into the corporation.
But the CIA will watch his inheritance closely. Al-Rajhi Bank was connected at various times to funding for Al Qaeda. He has also given generously to legitimate charities and Islamic groups through the SAAR Foundation.
Net Worth: $3.3 billion
Children: Martin and Eva
Likely Will Winner: Expect Martin to take over the family business. Eva will take over her father's passion, the Moyglare Stud Farm (photo: Relaxed Gesture, one of Haefner's prize-winning horses)
NOTE: German citizen
Haefner's son Martin has already taken over the family company, Amag Automobil und Motoren. The son also heads the Walter Haefner Foundation, which focuses on innovation in Switzerland. We expect he will continue management of both organisations and be a prime beneficiary of Walter's will.
So will daughter Eva Bucher-Haefner. She has taken charge of the Moyglare Stud Farm, which was her father's true passion. Walter is sure to leave many millions to keep the Irish farm turning out prize-winning horses.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.