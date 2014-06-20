Here's What Happens When Older People Try Google Glass For The First Time

Google Glass is often mocked for being too sci-fi or futuristic. The Fine Brothers, known for their comedic YouTube videos, decided to see what one segment thinks of Google Glass: seniors.

Their reactions are phenomenal: “Spaceship 12 calling Earth,” “This looks like my hearing aid,” and “Looks like a science fiction movie.” When asked to sign in to take a photo, one gentlemen asked, “How do I sign in without a pen?”

Richard wasn’t quite sure how to put on the device …

“That’s pretty cool. I don’t like it, though.”

“I was trying to see if there was something to plug in or download.”

“I can hear you in here, where am I hearing you?”

“It’s like I’m in a different world all of the sudden. Technology just rolled over me like a big old steam roller.”

Watch the full video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

