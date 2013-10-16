It's Not Just Teens -- Older Adult Internet Users Are Also Watching More Video On Social Media

Teens are perceived to be the main demographic driving the rapidly growing popularity of online social video, but it now seems older adults are getting in on the action.

57% of adults ages 18-49 have watched a video on social media, and 28% have posted one.

More than one-quarter of Internet users ages 50 and older have watched a video on social media.

These findings, published by Pew Internet Research Center, reveal that the audience for social video is broadening.

Where are adults going online to post and share video? It’s likely the online video content properties that are also most popular among PC-based users across all age groups, YouTube and Facebook. Facebook’s 45 to 54-year-old age bracket is actually the network’s fastest-growing, expanding 46% since 2012.

In contrast, the mobile-first video-sharing networks, such as Vine and Instagram, are actually

seeing a growth slowdown among U.S. adult users.

Why hasn’t mobile-social video taken off among adult users? The smaller screen sizes may simply not be conducive to their browsing habits. Mobile social video is more about communication than consuming content, and older users tend to still be attached to a lean-back video experience.

