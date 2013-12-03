Spike Lee's Remake Of 'Oldboy' Bombs At Theatres -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Spike Lee’s “

Oldboy” remake didn’t make a splash in theatres over the holiday.

The film, a remake of Chan-wook Park’s 2003 classic, bombed making just $US850,000 opening weekend.

Not a great start at all for a movie that costs an estimated $US30 million to make and has the star power of Josh Brolin and Samuel L. Jackson.

The film may have opened in 583 theatres this weekend, but, in comparison, “Dallas Buyers Club” in 696 theatres has made nearly $US2.6 million in one weekend.

It probably didn’t help that right before release an artist came out claiming Spike Lee stole his artwork for the film and presented it as his own. Though Lee dismissed the claims, people across social media were angered, smearing the film’s FB page with notes to boycott.

Despite that, both “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” and Disney’s latest, “Frozen” helped set a new record for the box office Thanksgiving weekend. Both movies combined made more than $US200 million over the course of five days.

With many new releases out, a lot of films fell from the top 10.

“Dallas Buyers Club,” “12 Years a Slave,” and “Gravity” all bowed out. As well, “Bad Grandpa” dropped seven spots in the past week.

Maybe the most surprising to take such a large dip is Relativity’s animated “Free Birds,” though it was expected to take a hit with Disney’s big release out.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Morgan Freeman’s comedy “Last Vegas” fell four spots in week five with $US2.8 million. The film may not have a “Hangover”-size budget ($28 million), but the film has made $US72 million worldwide.

9. Here’s a movie you probably haven’t heard of. Weinstein Company’s “Philomena” made $US3.8 million in its wide theatrical release. The film is based on an investigative story of a mother, Philomena (Judi Dench), who is trying to find the son she was forced to give up for adoption.

8. Fox Searchlight’s “Black Nativity” starring Tyrese, Forest Whitaker, and Angela Bassset opened to a small $US3.9 million. The music retelling of Jesus and Mary? cost an estimated $US17.5 million.

7. “The Book Thief,” based on the book of the same name, moved up nine spots in its wide theatrical release with $US4.9 million.

6. Disney and DreamWorks’ “Delivery Man” held its own with $US6.9 million in its second week. The Vince Vaughn dramedy about him fathering more than 500 kids has now made $US20 million worldwide. The movie cost $US26 million to make.

5. Did anyone know a new Jason Statham movie was coming out? The actor’s latest, “Homefront” starring James Franco and Winona Ryder earned a measly $US7 million opening weekend. That’s in line with Statham’s recent string of films. Funny there wasn’t more marketing for a movie written and produced by Sylvester Stallone.

4. “The Best Man Holiday” continues to be a winner — domestically anyway — as the sequel took in another $US8.5 million in its third week. The Malcolm D. Lee film has made more than $US63 million.

3. “Thor: The Dark World” moves down one spot adding another $US11.2 million to its haul. The Marvel sequel is nearing the $US600 million mark worldwide after a month in theatres overseas.

2. Critics were praising the latest Disney flick “Frozen” long before it hit theatres. Upon its debut, The Kristen Bell-voiced musical earned $US110 million. The film cost an estimated $US150 million.

1. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” stays ablaze in its second week with an impressive $US74.5 million. That’s way up from the $US58 million the original film made in its second week. The second of four planned movies has now earned $US573 million worldwide.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.