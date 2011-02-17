The Yankees Are Still Trying To Sell The Expensive Junk Left Over From Their Old Stadium

Photo: bit.ly

When the Steinbrenners opened new Yankee Stadium for the 2009 season, they decided they could get one more money grab from old Yankee Stadium by selling off the parts, including the grass on the field.Now, nearly two years later and much of The House that Ruth Built remains unsold.



Steiner Sports, who was charged with handling the sale, has many items still listed on their website.

Seats range in price from $400 for a single bleacher seat, to $1,750 for a pair of padded seats. You can even get stadium seats repurposed as an office chair for $800 (oooh, comfy!) or as a bar stool for $850.

Or maybe you want some freeze-dried sod from the last game at old Yankee Stadium. A one-square-foot section of grass will set you back $120. If that is beneath you, you can also still purchase a 35-foot strip of sod from between the pitcher’s mound and home plate for $2,500. And yet, even that pales in comparison to the grass from behind home plate that includes the interlocking “NY” logo. That is priced at a cool $50,000.

Seem excessive? Well, the items are still available two years later, suggesting the Yankees might have missed the price-point on these items. But considering they gave Alex Rodriguez a $275 million extension, overpaying appears to be their thing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.