Awesome Old-Timey Photos Show You How Much Less Intense The World Series Was 100 Years Ago

Photo: Library of Congress

The Library of Congress has a great collection of old World Series photos.When taken together, they give you a glimpse of what the Fall Classic was like 100 years ago — when the players were miniature versions of the sculpted athletes we see today, the ballparks were stuffed with fans in suits, and the atmosphere was decidedly more relaxed.



Clicking through these pictures induces a bit of nostalgia, and gives you a stark contrast to what you’ll see on Fox tonight when the Tigers and the Giants match up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.