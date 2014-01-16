Wikipedia Was Founded 13 Years Ago Today -- Here's What It Looked Like Way Back When

Given its initial launch on January 15, 2001, Wikipedia marks its 13th anniversary today.

Let’s take advantage of the trusty Wayback Machine, a go-to tool for all Internet archaeologists, to see what the site looked like in its more awkward years.

Here we are on July 27, 2001.

It’s more of an explanation of the larger idea to come, not so much content.

Moving forward to September 2012.

Beginning to see tinges of the site we know today: the use of a logo at the top left, and the formalized layout of a Wikipedia page.

Things looking more recognisable by the end of 2013.

This appears to be the time when Wikipedia rolled out a version of the site that seems more or less unchanged since.

