Incredible Images Of Wall Street Trading Before The Bloomberg Terminal

YouTube Ever hear of curb trading?

Today’s traders are spoiled by their online discount brokerage accounts and their Bloomberg terminals.

Before broadband fired live quotes and analysis at the speed of light to our smartphones, people read bid-ask spreads off chalkboards and historical data off miles of ticker tape.

We went way back to see how trading was done in the pre-Bloomberg terminal era. We even went back before ticker tape was a thing.

With the help of images from the Museum of American Finance in New York, we put together a brief, visual history of trading technology, from ticker tape to the present.

Editor’s Note: Former Business Insider writer Rob Wile contributed to the original version of this feature.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.