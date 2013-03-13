14 Gadgets That Wall Street Loved Before The Bloomberg Terminal

Photo: American Museum of Finance, NYC

There are a lot of pretty cool trading desks out there, as we’ve shown on our site previously.But you might say it’s not the size of your monitor that matters, but how you use the information on it.



We wanted to go back to see how trading was done before you could even compare your Bloomberg to anyone else’s.

That is, before Michael Bloomberg was even born.

With the help of images from the Museum of American Finance in New York, we put together a brief, visual history of trading technology, from ticker tape to the present.

