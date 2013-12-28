Forget The Twerking Girl -- The Best Viral YouTube Videos Are From 2007

YouTube ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’, from 2007, has over 625 million views on YouTube.

With the advent of amazing technology comes a seemingly infinite opportunity to create something viral that could set the Internet on its axis at any time.

In 2013 alone we experienced at least 50 viral videos contending to be the best, according to Daily Motion. 50! Not to mention videos that set memes into motion like The Harlem Shake and the girl who caught fire while twerking. (Which ended up being a hoax).

But remember the good old days? In 2005, the launch of YouTube was also the beginning of the golden era for some of the first and best viral videos to ever hit the Internet.

There was very little way to share the videos we found — you couldn’t post videos on your Facebook wall (and not everyone had Facebook yet), there was no Twitter, there was no BuzzFeed. Most importantly, people weren’t employed yet solely to scour the Internet looking for these things.

By chance, videos like “OMG Shoes” and “The Laughing Baby” ended up being shared in AOL Instant Message conversations or at dorm room parties in college. And they could stay funny for what seemed like forever.

Here are some of our old favourites:

OMG, Shoes (2007)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Charlie Bit My Finger (2007)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Bunny the Tap Dancer (2007)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Salad Fingers (2007)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Evolution of Dance (2006)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Leave Britney Alone! (2007)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The Laughing Baby (2006)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Kittens Inspired By Kittens (2008)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Go Turn On My Tree! (2006)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Muffins (2007)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Hey Jude (2008)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Daft Hands (2007)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Numa Numa (2006)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Aicha (2006)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Hello My Future Girlfriend (2007)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.