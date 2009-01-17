Old Vik's Memo To Citi

Old Vik at Citi sent a memo to his minions to explain how the future of Citi is bright and sunny. Our friend Bess Levin at DealBreaker got her hands on it. The subtext of it is that a whole lot of Citi employees just found out that they are “non-core” and are getting spun off into a blackhole.



Dear Citi Colleagues,Today we are announcing more than our fourth quarter earnings. We are

posting our roadmap back to profitability and taking the first step in

the next phase of our transformation.

Given the economic and market environment we have decided to accelerate

the pace of change we announced last year by realigning Citi into two

distinct businesses: Citicorp and Citi Holdings.

This realignment will preserve what makes Citi unique; our global,

universal banking footprint and a unique franchise rich in history and

enduring client relationships. It is also consistent with the strategy

we announced at Citi Day — to position the company to capitalise on the

best opportunities for global growth in a rapidly changing financial

environment.

By realigning Citi now we open up the best set of options for moving

forward in the right direction as quickly as possible. You can find

details of the path forward here:

http://www.citigroup.com/citi/press/2009/090116b.htm.

I want to thank you for working hard to get us this far despite what has

been a tumultuous time not just for Citi but for you and your families.

This structure will enable us to sharpen our focus on driving

performance in our core businesses while, separately, realising the

greatest value from our non-core assets.

With lower risk and a streamlined set of businesses, we expect Citicorp

to be our high-return, high-growth business over time. It will include

“core” Citi and be a relationship-focused global bank to businesses and

consumers.

Citi Holdings includes a great set of businesses with strong market

positions. However, these assets do not sufficiently enhance the

capabilities of Citi’s core businesses. The leadership of Citi Holdings

will focus on running these businesses well, tightly managing risks and

maximizing the value of these assets by being alert to appropriate

divestiture and partnership opportunities that may emerge.

Beginning today, we will manage the company under this structure. Both

units will have their own dedicated management teams, and will start to

reflect this structure with management reporting in the second quarter

of this year.

Thank you all for working so hard to serve our clients and customers and

return Citi to sustainable financial success.

Vikram