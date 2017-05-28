Old Vic theatre in central London evacuated

The Old Vic theatre in central London has been evacuated.

It’s not immediately clear what the reason is, and attendees, staff, and cast members have been led to the Imperial War Museum nearby.

Photos and videos posted on Twitter show a police cordon around the building and officers investigation.

One attendee told Business Insider there were “police, dogs and ambulances everywhere. Very weird and scary.”

The evacuation of the Waterloo venue comes at a period of heightened tensions in Britain, less than a week after a suicide bombing at the Manchester Arena killed 22 people and injured another 120.

This story is developing …

