The crumbling casino and hotel of Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is getting torn down after sitting vacant for years

Tom Mihalek/Reuters A security guard walks towards the entrance of the Trump Plaza Casino on the Atlantic City boardwalk in 2012.

Trump Plaza in Atlantic City is set to be demolished after sitting vacant since 2014, although a exact timeline for the teardown is yet to be determined.

The building has become a hazard as debris and pieces of the building’s exterior disintegrate.

The complex is one of three formerly owned by Donald Trump before his presidency. All have since changed names and owners.

Trump Plaza, the home of a former Trump casino and hotel in Atlantic City, will be torn down after the building’s owner, billionaire Carl Icahn, submitted plans for demolition to local government officials, NJ.com reported Thursday.

The building, which was constructed and owned by Donald Trump before his presidency, has sat vacant since 2014 but the process to tear down the casino and hotel complex is now underway, although it is unclear what the timeline for the demolition will be.

Mayor Marty Small has been adamant about getting rid of the complex and is working with Icahn Enterprises to raze the buildings. Icahn Enterprises estimated the demolition for June 2021 but said Small wouldn’t accept that time table.

“That’s smack dab in the middle of our season,” Small said, according to the NJ.com. “My administration’s goal is to get it down by the end of the year, or late February, and time for cleanup for next summer season.”

The building has become a hazard to the area as it disintegrates, with debris strewn across the boardwalk and piece of the facade falling from as high as 34 stories.

“Vacant buildings are not good for a city, especially high rises,” Fire Chief Scott Evans told CBS Philly. “We’ve been responding to this building many times, mostly for debris falling from the building. Debris has fallen from the 34th floor. It’s nerve-wracking for us when we get high winds. I cringe.”

Trump sued to have his name removed from the building a month after it shuttered. The complex, which opened in 1984, is one of three casinos Trump built. The other two have since changed names and ownership, according to The Hill.

During its peak, celebrities stayed and performed at Trump Plaza. Jack Nicholson and Kirk Douglas once watched a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Larry Holmes. Vanessa Williams, the Beach Boys, as well as Darryl Hall and John Oates, preformed at Trump Plaza. But by 1992 the hotel and casino filed for bankruptcy.

Hillary Clinton used the landmark as a prop during her campaign for the 2016 presidential election. She said the property was a testament to Trump’s failure as a businessman with the sole agenda of getting rich.

(Photo by Yana Paskova/For The Washington Post via Getty Images) ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – JULY 06: Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks in front the shuttered Trump Plaza casino on the boardwalk of Atlantic City, NJ, on July 06, 2016.

Efforts to get rid of the complex have been underway since 2017, a year after Icahn took over the property when he acquired Trump Entertainment Resorts in 2016 from bankruptcy.

“It’s an embarrassment, it’s a blight on our skyline, and that’s the biggest eyesore in town,” Small said in January according to NJ.com.

City officials will hold a meeting next week to decide how to make the process faster.

