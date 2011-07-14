JOURNEY TO ASIA IN THE 1930s: Check Out These Awesome Old Travel Videos

Travel today is so convenient that we often take if for granted. Book a flight, catch up on some sleep, and arrive in an exotic location.



But not long ago, travel was so difficult and expensive that not many people could indulge in it.

The Travel Film Archive has amassed an incredible collection of travel videos from the 1930s through that 1970s that were made to give viewers a glimpse into foreign worlds.

Today, the videos also provide us with a fascinating insight into the way westerners thought about the east.

We’ve compiled some of our favourite videos documenting travel around Asia in the 1930s. Be sure to check out the full archive here.

