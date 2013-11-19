Quiz: Can You Guess The Movie Based On The Old Technology In It?

Caroline Moss
Can you guess the classic movie by the old technology used in the film?

Some of these are harder than others, but some you’ll be able to answer right away.

No matter what, all of these movies are awesome, even if the tech used in them is out of style and out of date.

How many of these will you get right?

Do you remember this movie from 1987?

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528a89456da811cd258b456b/wall%20street%20gif.gif' alt='Wall Street Gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

It's 'Wall Street'!

The star of this film is also in 'Gravity'.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528a8943ecad04c158f098b7/the%20net%20gif.gif' alt='The Net Gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

If you guessed 'The Net', you're right.

This is a giveaway.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528a893f6da81174228b456b/you've%20got%20mail%20gif.gif' alt='You've Got Mail Gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

'You've Got Mail'!

What about this old Matthew Broderick film from 1983?

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528a8935ecad04df5af098b9/war%20games%20gif.gif' alt='War Games Gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

It's 'War Games'!

This film was a little 'weird'...

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528a893eecad04c25af098d2/weird%20science%20gif.gif' alt='Weird Science Gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

It's 1985's 'Weird Science'!

A classic from the Brat Pack...

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528a88ea69bedd3d4ef098b7/pretty%20in%20pink%20gif.gif' alt='Pretty in Pink Gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

It's 'Pretty in Pink'.

You probably aren't this film's namesake if you've gotten them all right so far...

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528a8811ecad049f58f098b8/clueless%20phones.gif' alt='Clueless Phones' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

It's 'Clueless'!

This may be a tough one.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/528a862c69bedd8048f098b8/broadcast%20news.gif' alt='Broadcast News Gif' link='lightbox' size='secondary' align='right' clear='true')

Remember 1987's 'Broadcast News'?

