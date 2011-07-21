These Vintage Photos Of Sports Venues That No Longer Exist Will Rip Your Heart With Nostalgia

The 1903 World Series at Boston’s Huntington Avenue Grounds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Under America’s cities lie the ruins of the country’s first generation of sports venues.These parks, arenas, and square gardens were home to the growth of professional sports as we know them. They hosted some of the country’s most iconic athletes, and saw the country’s great franchises through their early years.



Now, years after these venues have been razed, a new generation of stadiums seeks to recreate the atmosphere of their ancestors.

