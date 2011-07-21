These Vintage Photos Of Sports Venues That No Longer Exist Will Rip Your Heart With Nostalgia

Tony Manfred
huntington avenue groundsThe 1903 World Series at Boston’s Huntington Avenue Grounds

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Under America’s cities lie the ruins of the country’s first generation of sports venues.These parks, arenas, and square gardens were home to the growth of professional sports as we know them. They hosted some of the country’s most iconic athletes, and saw the country’s great franchises through their early years.

Now, years after these venues have been razed, a new generation of stadiums seeks to recreate the atmosphere of their ancestors.

Madison Square Garden I (1876, boxing and bicycle racing)

Madison Square Garden II (1890, boxing)

Madison Square Garden III (1925, boxing, hockey, and basketball)

Huntington Avenue Grounds (1903, Boston Red Sox)

The Second West Side Park (1906, Chicago Cubs)

The Second West Side Park (1916, hosting Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show)

Forbes Field (1909, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers)

Forbes Field exterior (1909, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers)

Ebbets Field (1911, Brooklyn Dodgers)

Ebbets Field street stand (1920, Brooklyn Dodgers)

Polo Grounds (1912, New York Giants)

Polo Grounds (1913, New York Giants)

Shibe Park (1913, Philadelphia Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies)

Shibe Park rooftop fans (1913, Philadelphia Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies)

Shibe Park rooftop fans (1913, Philadelphia Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies)

Washington Park (1915, Brooklyn Tip-Tops)

Yankee Stadium (1923, New York Yankees)

Yankee Stadium (1927, New York Yankees)

Seals Stadium (1957, San Francisco Giants)

Veterans Stadium, The Spectrum, JFK Stadium (1971, Philadelphia sports)

Here are their descendants

The 100 Best Venues In Sports >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.