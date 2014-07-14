The New Face Of Old Spice Is A Great Smelling Robot [THE BRIEF]

Old Spice decided to go in a different direction in its latest ad campaign, replacing Terry Crews with a robot. The ad begins with the man, speaking in a creepy robotic voice, saying “Guess what? I’m not a real human man,” as he slowly creeps across the beach with Old Spice products in hand. Even though he’s a robot, he still uses the company’s deodorant and body wash and somehow, he’s still irresistible to women.

Adidas was the most talked about brand at this year’s World Cup, beating out Nike. The Drum reports that Adidas generated 1.59 million conversations on Twitter, Facebook, and blogs like Tumblr, according to data gathered by Sysomos and Simply Measured.

Philip Morris International, the company that owns Marlboro, began searching for a social media agency, Campaign reports.

Maxus, a WPP GroupM media agency, won NBC Universal’s digital media account. Media Post reports that the annual ad spending for this NBC assignment is over $US175 million.

Digiday looks at how different brands reacted to LeBron James’ announcement that he will be returning to Cleveland to play for the Cavaliers next season on Twitter.

The Drum reports that the World Cup final between Germany and Argentina had over 280 million Facebook interactions, making this match the most talked about sporting event in Facebook history.

Ad Age looks at Kohler‘s new digital strategy following a successful viral video that launched in June called “How to Potty Train Your Kid in 5 Seconds!” The video for the touchless toilet product has over 3.3 million YouTube views and has caused the company to reexamine its current approach to traditional media and to refocus on more digital based strategy.

Adweek breaks down exactly how your financial data is being collected and used online to serve you more targeted advertising.

