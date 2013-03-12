Old Spice's New Spokesman Is A 'Wolfdog'

Photo: YouTube

Isaiah Mustafa. Terry Crews. Mr. Wolfdog.All three of these men (ish) will go down in history as Old Spice’s strange assortment of spokesmen.



“Old Spice was looking for someone to market its new wild collection of scents, someone from the wild,” Mr. Wolfdog, Old Spice’s new chief director of marketing, explains via a voice machine in the ad.

Mark Pritchard, the global brand-building officer at P&G said in a statement, “We look forward to tapping his unparalleled animal instincts to further enhance the launch of new Old Spice Wild Collection. We continuously strive to hire the most dynamic talent on earth, and given Director Wolfdog’s fierce track record, he is sure to be a force to be reckoned with at P&G.”

Giving celebrities new brand marketing roles is now all the rage. Alicia Keys is Blackberry’s global creative director, Justin Timberlake is Bud Light Platinum’s new creative director, and Marc Jacobs is Diet Coke’s creative director “exclusively” for 2013.

Wolves were first introduced in Old Spice’s ad campaign for its Super Bowl spot that just ran in Juneau, Alaska. But this is the first wolf to really make it big with the company. He even has a Twitter account and an old school professional website.

Watch the ad, made by Wieden + Kennedy, below:

