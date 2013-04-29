Old Spice Somehow Created A Scratch 'N Sniff Web Banner Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



According to the Denver Egotist, Old Spice created the world’s very first — and maybe last — online scratch ‘n sniff banner ad. While you won’t be able to smell the scent immediately off of your computer screen (because that’s impossible), consumers can click on the ad and it will be delivered in 4-6 weeks.

Adweek looks at how The Martin Agency’s Anne Marie Hite and Adam Stockton, the writer and illustrator respectively, wrote a book from the point of view of the Geico Gecko.

Publicis CEO Maurice Levy says that the last thing he will do at the company will not involve buying Interpublic Group.

Y&R finally moved from it’s Madison Avenue office to Columbus Circle.

WPP’s Q1 revenues went up 4% to $3.9 billion. While that isn’t a lot, the number is more than IPG’s 2% rise and Omnicom’s 3%.

Boston Beer trademarked “Boston Strong Beer.”

