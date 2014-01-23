Old Spice's Fake Websites Rank Among The Brand's Funniest Advertising

Richard Feloni
Dude old spiceOld SpiceIsaiah Mustafa, the original ‘Old Spice Guy,’ is back.

In 2010, Old Spice and its ad agency Wieden+Kennedy released “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” with actor Isaiah Mustafa, and the brand was never the same. Mustafa is making a comeback, this time in an online campaign that hides Old Spice ads behind nine hilarious websites for fake products.

Guys may start to notice banner ads online for products like “Soul Patch Powder” and a solid gold Bluetooth headset. If they are intrigued enough to check them out, they’ll eventually get an “Internetervention,” a message from Mustafa mocking them at length for their interest. Then he’ll plug the new “Refresh” body spray.

W+K produced the sites with Stinkdigital and the films with Skunk. There is over 20 minutes of video spread out over the nine sites.

According to a statement from Stinkdigital on its website, “this was one of the funnest and most counter-intuitive projects we’ve done in a while.”

After going through one of the sites’ videos, you can try pranking your friends by sharing a link.

The satire in each of the sites is spot-on. There are the obvious selling points, like bulging muscles and boobs, and then there are the minor details, like Flash-animated American flags and a salesman claiming the powers that be want to shut him down.

Our favourite is the site for Executive Spray Tan Parties, partytanz.com, complete with a bonus autoplay video:

Tanning old spiceOld Spice

Looking to squeeze your fat into a muscular physique? Then check out theflatteringman.com:

Muscle old spiceOld Spice

Or maybe you’re already jacked and want to just live in the gym, literally. Then head over to brodominiums.com:

Condo old spiceOld Spice

For those who want only the finest, most luxurious headset, there is glitzelectronics.com:

Gold old spiceOld Spice

There is smellpulse.com for those who want to both smell great and spray protein directly into their bloodstream:

Protein old spiceOld Spice

The American government doesn’t want men to realise their true neck potential. That’s the idea behind zaneckworkouts.com:

Neck old spiceOld Spice

If the ladies haven’t been flocking to your bed, it might be because you need some leather sheets from toughsheets.com:

Leather old spiceOld Spice

For those in need of a quick tribal band tattoo, freshbodycoupons.com has a special offer:

Tattoo old spiceOld Spice

And last but not least, there is flavorpatch.com for the soul patch aficionado looking to spice up his facial hair:

Soul patch old spiceOld Spice

